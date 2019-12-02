Edwards, Nancy Seneker

BRISTOL, Va. A memorial service will be held at Nancy Adeline Seneker Edwards' farm, 15395 Old Jonesboro Road, Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2 p.m., where some of her ashes will be scattered. A brief service will then be held across the road at Odum Cemetery, where the remaining ashes will be interred in her son's plot. A reception will follow at the home of daughter, Linda Colley, 15234 Old Jonesboro Road. Plan to dress comfortably and wear boots. Assistance will be provided for anyone unable to walk to the barn. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. This announcement is provided by Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va.

