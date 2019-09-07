"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith"- 2 Timothy 4:7, KJV Milford "Ray" Edwards, age 89, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living. He retired from the former Pittston Coal Company after 32 years of service and was an active member of the Local 1259 Chapter of the UMWA for over 60 years. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church for more than 40 years. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Basil Edwards; mother, Ellen Barton Edwards Harrison and husband, Earl; and his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty Jane Sykes Edwards. He is survived by his daughter, Rita Price and husband, Dean, of Abingdon, Va.; son, Jerry Edwards and wife, Iris, of Damascus, Va.; three siblings, Opal Harrison of Bristol, Va., Harold Edwards and wife, Dottie, of Bristol, Va., and Vayard Harrison and wife, Linda, of Damascus, Va.; three grandchildren, Amanda Price Householder and husband, Blake, of Abingdon, Va., Ricky Edwards and wife, Christina, of Gap Mills, W.Va., and Brian Edwards and wife, Holly, of Damascus, Va.; eight great-grandchildren, Joseph Edwards, Audriana Edwards, Troy Enterman, Gabriel Horn, Alona Price, Eden Price, Xavier Householder, and Madison Edwards; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 11101 Island Rd., Bristol, VA 24202, with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. A committal service will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Brian Edwards, Joseph Edwards, Ricky Edwards, Vayard Harrison, Gabriel Horn, Blake Householder, and Roy Sauls will serve as pallbearers. The men of Victory Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Victory Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Milford "Ray" Edwards is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Man killed in Bluff City officer-involved shooting identified
-
The wild horses of Outer Banks won't evacuate; they have a special trick to survive hurricanes
-
Bites of Bristol: Owner of Luke’s Café says his eatery is ‘like a rockabilly Cracker Barrel’
-
FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
-
Billion-dollar Ponzi scheme nets local seller, victims
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **