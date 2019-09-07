"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith"- 2 Timothy 4:7, KJV Milford "Ray" Edwards, age 89, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living. He retired from the former Pittston Coal Company after 32 years of service and was an active member of the Local 1259 Chapter of the UMWA for over 60 years. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church for more than 40 years. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Basil Edwards; mother, Ellen Barton Edwards Harrison and husband, Earl; and his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty Jane Sykes Edwards. He is survived by his daughter, Rita Price and husband, Dean, of Abingdon, Va.; son, Jerry Edwards and wife, Iris, of Damascus, Va.; three siblings, Opal Harrison of Bristol, Va., Harold Edwards and wife, Dottie, of Bristol, Va., and Vayard Harrison and wife, Linda, of Damascus, Va.; three grandchildren, Amanda Price Householder and husband, Blake, of Abingdon, Va., Ricky Edwards and wife, Christina, of Gap Mills, W.Va., and Brian Edwards and wife, Holly, of Damascus, Va.; eight great-grandchildren, Joseph Edwards, Audriana Edwards, Troy Enterman, Gabriel Horn, Alona Price, Eden Price, Xavier Householder, and Madison Edwards; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 11101 Island Rd., Bristol, VA 24202, with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. A committal service will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Brian Edwards, Joseph Edwards, Ricky Edwards, Vayard Harrison, Gabriel Horn, Blake Householder, and Roy Sauls will serve as pallbearers. The men of Victory Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Victory Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Milford "Ray" Edwards is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

