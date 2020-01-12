Mary Elizabeth Deel Edwards, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. She was born May 28, 1931, in Honaker, Va., a daughter of the late Walter D. and Josie Compton Deel. Mary lived most of her life in the Bristol area and was a former employee of Monroe Calculating Co. and Raytheon. She was a member of First Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Edwards; and daughter, Debbie Edwards. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Hager and husband, Carl Lynn; son, Richard Edwards and wife, Melissa; granddaughter, Cristin Robinson and husband, Ralph; grandson, Richard "Rick" Edwards III; sisters, Helen Ritter and Peggy Sedlacek. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Gary Montgomery and the Rev. Tony Deel officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.