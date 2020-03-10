Harold Edwards, age 82, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 22, 1937, in Clincho, Va., to the late Basil and Ellen Barton Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Opal Harrison and brother, Ray Edwards. He was married for 58 years to Dorothy and cared for her for the last 20 years. He was retired from Reynolds Metals after 28 years of service. He was a member of Anderson Church of God and served as their treasurer until recently. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Marie Miller Edwards; one daughter, Tina Marie Linder and husband, Michael; one brother, Vayard Harrison and wife, Linda; three grandchildren, Wade Edwards and wife, Kathryn, Lisa Helton and fianc�, Lynn Pierson, and Jason Ste. Marie and wife, Emily; and five great-grandchildren, Jayden and Nevaeh Linder, Lillian, Scarlett and Mason Edwards. The funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matthew Holman officiating. The committal service and entombment will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Thursday prior to the service. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home is serving the Edwards family.
