Curtis "Sunshine" Edward Musick, 74, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence in Bristol, Va. He was born in Washington County, Va., on June 20, 1945, a son of the late James Wilson Musick and Stella Kinsley Musick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mick Musick and Alvin Musick; and his ex-wife, Mary Linda Musick. Curtis was a loving and devoted father and a friend to many. He enjoyed classic cars and trucks as well as watching Nascar. He also enjoyed long Sunday drives and traveling. Curtis is survived by his three daughters, Connie O'Quinn of Abingdon, Va., Reane Musick of Bristol, Va., and Cathy Jean Musick of Bristol, Va.; a sister, Janet Musick Davidson of Albertville, Ala.; and a brother, David Musick and wife, Margaret, of Gaithersbury, Md. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Elite Hospice, Dr. Baker, Dr. Mann for all of their care during this time. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 3 until 4 p.m. at Blevins Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Blevins Funeral Home chapel. Family and friends are encouraged to speak at the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, Il 60601. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Musick and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.

