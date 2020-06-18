Curtis "Sunshine" Edward Musick Curtis "Sunshine" Edward Musick, 74, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence in Bristol, Va. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 3 until 4 p.m. at Blevins Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Blevins Funeral Home chapel. Family and friends are encouraged to speak at the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Musick and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.
