Curtis "Sunshine" Edward Musick Curtis "Sunshine" Edward Musick, 74, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence in Bristol, Va. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 3 until 4 p.m. at Blevins Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Blevins Funeral Home chapel. Family and friends are encouraged to speak at the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Musick and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.