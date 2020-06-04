Edmonds, Patsy

RICHMOND, Va. / ATKINS, Va. Patsy Edmonds, passed away at the age of 82, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born in Atkins, Va., in 1939. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Edmonds, whom she was married to for 53 years; father, George Robert Atkins Sr.; brother, George Robert Atkins Jr; and sister, Betty Atkins. Patsy is survived by one daughter, Melanie Titmus and husband, Scott Titmus; stepbrother, Johnnie G. Atkins and wife, Dorothy; brother-in-law, Bill Edmonds and wife, Chris; and several nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion, VA 24354. To share memories of Patsy Edmonds, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Patsy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
