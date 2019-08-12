Cheryl Ann Madison Edmiston, age 65, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 25, 1953, in Yonkers, N.Y. to the late Harold Madison and Agnes Debko Madison. She retired from her career as a home health nurse in Washington County and the surrounding area. In addition to her parents, Cheryl was also preceded in death by two sons who died in infancy; and four brothers, Kevin Madison, Gary Madison, Harold Madison, and Roger Madison. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Walter Preston "Walt" Edmiston Jr.; two daughters, Barbara Craft of Meadowview, Va., and Christine Craft and husband, Tommy, of St. Paul, Va.; son, Wayne Bishop and wife, Alisha, of the home; two stepsons, Ricky Edmiston and wife, Rhonda, of Abingdon, Va., and Joshua Edmiston and wife, Britney, of Wise, Va.; four sisters, Diana Madison, Karen Fate, Elaine Piacente, and Maureen Tala; 16 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and special friend, Susan Greer. A funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Rick Mabe officiating. A committal service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Wayne Bishop, Tommy Craft, Joshua Edmiston, Ricky Edmiston, John Hagan, and Alisha Bishop will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday prior to the service from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Cheryl Ann Madison Edmiston is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).