ABINGDON, Va. Robert "Bob" Edmisten, age 71, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday October 2, 2019. Visitation services will be held at 1 p.m. with service beginning at 2 p.m. with Mike Sage and Marshall McGrady officiating on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Frost Funeral home in Abingdon, Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Mr. Edmisten's family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments