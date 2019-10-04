ABINGDON, Va. Robert "Bob" Edmisten, age 71, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Bob worked several years in Marion at the SWVA Mental Health Institute and Va. Department of Corrections. Him and his wife were the original owners of Appletree Restaurant in Marion, Va. He enjoyed actively playing golf, bingo and traveling. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Cornett; his father, Robert "sleepy" Edmisten; brother, Jimmy Edmisten; and mother-in-law, Mandy "Granny" Collins. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Faye Collins Edmisten; companion animal, Daisy; his mother, Carrie Edmisten of Chilhowie; stepson, Terry Ward and wife, Amanda, of Matewan, W.Va.; stepson, Troy Ward and wife, Rosie, of Damascus, Va.; and two stepdaughters, Tina McMahan and husband, Rick, of Abingdon, Va., and Tonya Lester and significant other, Joe Boardwine, of Lebanon, Va. In addition, two sisters, Nancy Fields and husband, Bob, of Chilhowie, Va., and Janie Tolbert and husband, Hackle, of Saltville, Va.; two brothers, Johnny Jackson and wife, Lynn, of Chilhowie, Va., and Jerry Jackson and wife, Kathy, of Chilhowie, Va.; a sister-in-law, Ann Edmisten; 13 grandchildren, Mitchell, Kendra, Andrew, Brandon S., David, Frankie Nicole, Jasmine, Logan, Emma, Zack, Troy James, Taylor, and Brandon L.; seven great-grandchildren; and special friends, Paul Czuk, Barry McDonald, Francis Sloan, Norm Stanick, Jim Buck, and Dale Dempsey In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Frost Funeral Home on behalf of Bob Edmisten. Visitation services will be held at 1 p.m. with service beginning at 2 p.m. with Mike Sage and Marshall McGrady officiating on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Frost Funeral home in Abingdon, Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Mr. Edmisten's family.

