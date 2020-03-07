John William Ebert Sr. John William Ebert Sr., age 68, of Bristol, Tenn., Bristol, Va., and Reynolds Lake Oconee, Ga., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, following a heart attack. He was a partner with Andrews and Kurth, LLC. in the Metropolitan D.C. area. John was the President and Owner of Aero Air Cargo in the Miami International Airport. He was Assistant General Counsel/Executive Vice President of Pivotal Energy. Most recently he served as the President of ANGD, LLC., Appalachian Natural Gas Distribution Company and Cardinal Natural Gas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Weigand Landis and husband, David. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cynthia S. Ebert; son, John William Ebert Jr. of Asheville, N.C.; two daughters, Tema Gault and husband, Andrew, of Boseman, Mont. and Mary Herrera and husband, Diogenes "Dio", of Bristol, Va.; six grandchildren, Kyah Ebert, Bridger Gault, Hazel Gault, Berkeley Herrera, Hudson Herrera and Olive Rose Hansgen-Ebert; three siblings, Ginny Horton of Scappoose, Oreg., Dr. Karl Ebert and wife, Jacquie, of Moorestown, N.J. and Mary Petrich and husband, Gary, of Evergreen, Colo.; and two doodles, Sam and Lewis. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 350 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201, with Fr. Chris Hess officiating. Details for memorial contributions will be announced on Monday, March 9, 2020. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of John William Ebert Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
1:00PM
350 Euclid Avenue
Bristol, VA 24201
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389