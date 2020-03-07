John William Ebert Sr. John William Ebert Sr., age 68, of Bristol, Tenn., Bristol, Va., and Reynolds Lake Oconee, Ga., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, following a heart attack. He was a partner with Andrews and Kurth, LLC. in the Metropolitan D.C. area. John was the President and Owner of Aero Air Cargo in the Miami International Airport. He was Assistant General Counsel/Executive Vice President of Pivotal Energy. Most recently he served as the President of ANGD, LLC., Appalachian Natural Gas Distribution Company and Cardinal Natural Gas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Weigand Landis and husband, David. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cynthia S. Ebert; son, John William Ebert Jr. of Asheville, N.C.; two daughters, Tema Gault and husband, Andrew, of Boseman, Mont. and Mary Herrera and husband, Diogenes "Dio", of Bristol, Va.; six grandchildren, Kyah Ebert, Bridger Gault, Hazel Gault, Berkeley Herrera, Hudson Herrera and Olive Rose Hansgen-Ebert; three siblings, Ginny Horton of Scappoose, Oreg., Dr. Karl Ebert and wife, Jacquie, of Moorestown, N.J. and Mary Petrich and husband, Gary, of Evergreen, Colo.; and two doodles, Sam and Lewis. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 350 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201, with Fr. Chris Hess officiating. Details for memorial contributions will be announced on Monday, March 9, 2020. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of John William Ebert Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

To send flowers to the family of John Ebert, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Main Street Chapel
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John 's Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
1:00PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
350 Euclid Avenue
Bristol, VA 24201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John 's Service begins.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments