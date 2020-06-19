BRISTOL, Va. Neil Howard Easterly, age 62, passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. Neil was a 1976 Graduate of John S. Battle High School and a former employee of Universal Fibers. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Harris Easterly. Neil is survived by his mother, Ruth Jane Moffitt Easterly of Bristol, Va.; brother, Bob Easterly of Bristol, Va.; nephew, Chris Easterly; niece, Casey Easterly; and fur baby, Fluffy. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Stephen Talbert officiating. Pallbearers will be David Wilson, Wilburn Necessary, Mark McCracken, Robert Mitchell, Chris Easterly, and Sylas Easterly. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Neil Howard Easterly is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Former pastor's wife admits to stealing from Bristol church
-
Rural Retreat woman wins $177,777 from Virginia Lottery
-
Watch Now: Bites of Bristol: Lebanon Bonanza is last one in region
-
Local businessman gives building to Boys & Girls Club
-
Watch Now: Drug cartels fueling Mountain Empire’s meth epidemic
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.