BRISTOL, Va. Neil Howard Easterly, age 62, passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. Neil was a 1976 Graduate of John S. Battle High School and a former employee of Universal Fibers. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Harris Easterly. Neil is survived by his mother, Ruth Jane Moffitt Easterly of Bristol, Va.; brother, Bob Easterly of Bristol, Va.; nephew, Chris Easterly; niece, Casey Easterly; and fur baby, Fluffy. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Stephen Talbert officiating. Pallbearers will be David Wilson, Wilburn Necessary, Mark McCracken, Robert Mitchell, Chris Easterly, and Sylas Easterly. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Neil Howard Easterly is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

