Mary Ball Eades, 80, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James David and Hattie Ball and her brothers, J.D. Ball and Johnny Ball. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bill Eades; son, Andy Eades and wife, Heather; grandson, James Eades; sisters, Virginia Long and Bonnie Buchanan and husband, Ray. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She was a graduate of Virginia High School. She worked for Bristol Raytheon Company. She was an active member of Fellowship Chapel. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Fellowship Chapel with Pastor Scott Price officiating. The interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Ball, Joe Long, Jim Long, John Long, Bucky Buchanan and loved Sunday School teacher and friend Alex Todt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.