Glen "Allen" Eades born on June 28, 1944, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born and raised in Bristol, Tenn., by loving parents, Preston Eades and Lucy M. Eades. He was preceded in death by both his parents and sister, Barbara Eades-Lingerfelt. He was married to the love of his life, Shirley Bentley-Eades of 56 years. He had two wonderful children, Preston L. Eads and Lucy Eads-Ramey. He had one very loved granddaughter, Heather Ramey-Roberts and her husband, John Roberts. He is survived by his brother, Preston E. Eads and his wife, Sandra; and many special family members and friends. Visitation will be held at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. to noon. Immediately following the visitation will be a Celebration of Life at noon with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating, and a small dinner afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please share a donation to Weaver Funeral Home to help the family during this difficult time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock agrees to operate proposed Bristol casino
-
VHSL Football Playoff Predictions
-
Chef opens doors in former Alison’s site for events, takeout
-
THE SILENT WARRIORS: Symptoms began in June for Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas, followed by cancer diagnosis on July 11
-
New bagel store opens in former Manna Bagel location on State Street
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.