Glen "Allen" Eades born on June 28, 1944, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born and raised in Bristol, Tenn., by loving parents, Preston Eades and Lucy M. Eades. He was preceded in death by both his parents and sister, Barbara Eades-Lingerfelt. He was married to the love of his life, Shirley Bentley-Eades of 56 years. He had two wonderful children, Preston L. Eads and Lucy Eads-Ramey. He had one very loved granddaughter, Heather Ramey-Roberts and her husband, John Roberts. He is survived by his brother, Preston E. Eads and his wife, Sandra; and many special family members and friends. Visitation will be held at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. to noon. Immediately following the visitation will be a Celebration of Life at noon with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating, and a small dinner afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please share a donation to Weaver Funeral Home to help the family during this difficult time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

