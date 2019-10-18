CHILHOWIE, Va. Betty Jean Carter Dyson, age 68, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. Betty was a retiree of Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute after 30 years of dedicated service. Her main goal in life was to always give a helping hand to those in need. Betty always said, it was more blessed to give than to receive. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 36 years, Joe G. Dyson; parents, Glen and Georgia Carter; brothers, Charles and Learie Carter; sisters, Ruth Carter, Lillie Carter and Barbara Ritzo; and a very loving mother-in-law, Edith Dyson. Betty is survived by her son, Chris Dyson and wife, April; granddaughter, Ava Dyson, all of Sugar Grove, Va.; brothers, the Reverend Roger Carter and wife, Reda, and Roy Carter and wife, Louise, all of Bristol, Tenn.; sisters, Lucille Alexander of Blackwater, Va., and Thelma Whitt of St. Charles, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Graveside services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Wassum Cemetery, Atkins, Va. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Betty Jean Carter Dyson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Betty's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Burgerim closes Pinnacle location
-
New store in Bristol sells lightly used women’s clothes, accessories, home decor
-
Bristol couple recounts 'hopelessness' of addiction, journey to recovery
-
Woman from Bristol, England, visits Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Whited, Bellamy go off in Eastside win; Tennessee High sets up showdown with Crockett; Hurley, Richlands post shutouts; J.I. Burton, Thomas Walker, Wise Central, Gate City put up 50-plus
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389