Dye, Wilma Kay

Wilma Kay Dye, age 74, of Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Richlands, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on September 19, 1945 in Richlands, Va. She loved to give and help others. She loved her family and children. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Opal White Sr.; her husband, Harold Dye Sr.; one brother, Ira "Eddie" White Jr. She is survived by two sisters, Glenna Tiller and husband, Woody, of Winterhaven, Fla., and Rosemary Womack of Lynchburg, Va.; three nieces, Sheila, Suzie, and Marsha; four nephews, Mark, Ron, Eddie, and Trevor; two great nieces, Rachel and Mary; two great nephews, Daniel and Joseph; three great-great nieces and two great-great nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va., with Pastor Allen Gross officiating. Burial will follow. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Wilma Kay Dye is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.