Sharon "Cherie" Dye, age 77, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Burden officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
