Sharon "Cherie" Dye, age 77, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 27, 1942, in Rochester, N.Y., a daughter of the late France "Frank and Margaret Tiberio Clark. Cherie was a member of First Christian Church of Bristol, Va. She was an avid bowler and was a member of the Senior League at Interstate Bowling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Gary Owens, Sam Arnold, and Jr. Stout. Survivors include her husband, Charles H. Dye, Sr.; sister, Nancy Davis; stepsons, Chad Arnold and Charles Dye Jr.; stepdaughter, Trish Bailey; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Burden officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be members of First Christian Church. Flowers welcome or donations may be made to a local animal shelter. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.