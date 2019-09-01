Mr. John Leonard Dye, age 54, of the Big A Mountain section of Honaker, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Born October 20, 1964, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a son of the late Kenneth Allen and Cleo Ellen "Linda" Dye. He enjoyed farming, and loved tending to his animals and going to horse shows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his fiancée, Kathy Byrd. Survivors include one brother, Michael Dye and wife, Debra, of Honaker; his fiancée, Tammy Greenwood of the home; three children, Kenneth Brown of Honaker, James W. Byrd of Lebanon, and Crystal Sexton and husband, Ronnie, of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Rodney Brown and Samantha Brown; several nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive. Graveside services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Thompson Cemetery on Big A Mountain, Virginia with Bro. David Miller officiating. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Honaker Funeral Home, Honaker, Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
