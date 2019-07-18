CLEVELAND, Va. James "Jim" Russell Duty Sr., age 86, went to be with the Lord Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born, January 25, 1933, the son of the late Starlin and Dora Jane Smith Duty. He was a retired coal miner and member of the UMWA. Jim was a proud army veteran serving in the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. He is survived by daughters, Pamela Jane Gillooly and husband, Dave, and Sherry Daniels; son, James R. "Rusty" Duty and wife, Diane; sister, Kate Cole; grandchildren, Amber Fitzgibbon, Shane Gillooly, Kristy Perry, Derek Daniels, Cameron Duty; great-grandchildren, Addison Fitzgibbon, Easton Perry, Tahlia Daniels, Hudson Perry, Chandler Perry, Karra Daniels. Funeral services for James Russell "Jim" Duty Sr. will be conducted 7 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Duty officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. UMWA Sub District Chaplain Corp will conduct an Honor Service after funeral service. Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Russell Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at the Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. VFW #9864 will conduct graveside rites. Serving as pallbearers will be Cameron Duty, Derek Daniels, Shane Gillooly, Ryan Perry, Darrell Fitzgibbon, and Lloyd Hess Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Duty family.