Mary Jane Dutton, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born May 15, 1949, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Paul and Edith Stout Dutton. Mary was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She retired from the Bristol Herald Courier with over 50 years of service. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law; two grandchildren; one brother; two aunts; and one uncle. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
