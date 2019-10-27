CHILHOWIE, Va. Tim A. Dunn, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. Tim was born on July 24, 1957, in New York. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Dunn; wife, Libby Dunn; and brother, Jessie "Andy" Dunn. Tim is survived by his mother, Eleanor Leonard of Chilhowie; aunt and uncle, Jan and Terry Mohme of Chilhowie; three sisters, Sue Dunn, Joyce Hall, both of S.C., and Bonita Elmore of Bluefield; three stepchildren, Starla Hart, Earl Totten, and Charlie Totten; special friends, John and Betty Suit, and John McClure Jr.; several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Laurel Springs UMC Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Eller and Pastor Tim Blevins officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 4, 2019, at Tim's home, 252 Town Springs Rd., Chilhowie, VA, 234319. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Dunn Family.
