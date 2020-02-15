Mary Catherine Mays Dunn, age 88, of Glade Spring, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Ballad Hospice House following a brief illness. She was born to the late Dillard Mays and Bessie Mae Reece Mays in Mendota, Va. She was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Meadowview, Va. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Sammy James Dunn; and eight siblings. She is survived by four children, Cathy Henegar and husband, J.D., of Glade Spring, Laura Vivian "Janie" Jessee and husband, Roy, of Bristol, Va., Sammy Eugene Dunn and wife, Ann, of Bristol, Va., and Ellen Price and husband, Jerry, of Bristol, Va.; sister, Lucille Norris and husband, Gene, of Meadowview, Va.; six grandchildren, Joe Jessee, Cindy Brooks, Chrissy Mullins, Katie Price, Levi Price, and Walker Price; six great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. A funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Tim Norris officiating. A committal service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Dwayne Dillard officiating. Joe Jessee, Roy Mullins, Fred Newman, Gene Norris, Levi Price, John Smith, and Burt Snodgrass will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Ballad Hospice House and the staff of 2 West at Bristol Regional Medical Center for their excellent care. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Mary Catherine Mays Dunn is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Service information
7:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
5:00PM-7:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
1:00PM
19415 Lee Hwy
Abingdon, VA 24210
