James "Jim" M. Duncan Sr., 93, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on his birthday on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Bristol, Va. He was born in Lee County, Va. on June 11, 1927, a son of the late Elbert Franklin and Allie Charity Holmes Duncan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae Thomas Duncan; brother, Frank Duncan Jr.; sisters, Beulah Estep, Vera Golden and Lois Carter. Jim lived the majority of his life in Bristol. At the age of 17, he joined the Navy to help support his country during World War II and served with honor and dignity during the war. After the war he returned home and attended Lincoln Memorial University where he earned his Associates degree. He then went to work for Sperry Univac in Bristol, Tenn. and retired from there in 1984. Jim loved the outdoors, and if you passed his house you would see him busy with yard work. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Cincinnati Reds. He attended Fellowship Chapel, Bristol, Va. and seldom missed services. He enjoyed the church related trips with the Senior Saints. Last year he was very proud to have traveled with the Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee to Washington, D.C. and be honored as a Veteran. Jim is survived by two sons, Mark Duncan, James "Jim" Merriel Duncan Jr.; daughter, Rhonda Neese and husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Alyson Brown and husband, Aaron, Ashley Neese and husband, Curtis Baumgardner, Adam Duncan and wife, Monica, Amy Menerick and husband, Chris, and Mark Alan Duncan: great-grandchildren, Drew, Graysen, Harper, Grant, Laura Lee, Cleo, Julia and Ella; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. A committal service and internment service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Mountain View Mausoleum, Bristol, Va. with Pastor Scott Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the DAV Chapter 39, 630 Carden Hollow Rd. Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Duncan and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
