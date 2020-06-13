James "Jim" M. Duncan Sr., 93, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on his birthday, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Bristol, Va. A committal service and internment service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Mountain View Mausoleum, Bristol, Va., with Pastor Scott Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the DAV Chapter 39, 630 Carden Hollow Rd. Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Duncan and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.