Charlynn Dulaney, 78, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in the Grace Healthcare of Abingdon, Va. She was born in Roanoke, Va. on July 6, 1941, a daughter of the late Charley and Linnia Mary Lester Dulaney. Charlynn was of the Methodist Faith. She was a member of the Bristol Housing Committee, Bristol, Va. She was a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, Va. She worked as a Radiologic Technologist and then in Medical Sales for many years in the Washington D.C. area. She was an accomplished pianist. She loved spending time at the beach and traveling the world. Charlynn is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Poe and husband, Bart; grandson, Max Poe; her beloved, Tavish; and special friends at Thomas Jefferson, Bristol, Va. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Grace Healthcare, Abingdon, Va. and Avery Home Health nursing staff for all the love and care shown to Charlynn during her illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family is requesting that donations be made in honor of Charlynn to For Pete's Sake Animal Rescue at forpetessakerescue.com. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms. Dulaney and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201, phone: (276) 669-6141.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlynn Dulaney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

