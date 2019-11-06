Dugger, William Darold

William Darold Dugger, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., died on Monday, November 4, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Bryan Forbes officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

