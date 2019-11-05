Dugger, William Darold

William Darold Dugger, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., died on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1933, in Butler, Tenn., the son of the late Dempsey B. and Mary McCloud Dugger. He was a 50 year employee of Bassett's Dairy. He was a long time member of the First Church of God where he served on the church council and he was later a member of West Hills Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, James Jackson Dugger; brother-in-law, John W. Rush; and son-in-law, Anthony "Tony" Wayne Ketron. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Peggy Eades Dugger; sons, Richard "Rick" Dugger and wife, Charlene, and Donald Dugger and wife, Sherree; daughter, Melinda Ketron; grandchildren, Rebecca Meade, Cherith Roberts, Storm Ketron and Seth Ketron; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Anna Ruth. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Bryan Forbes officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Butler Museum, P.O. Box 261 Butler, TN 37640. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.