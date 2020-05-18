Duff, Estil Dean

PRINCETON, W.Va. Estil Dean Duff, age 88, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Princeton Community Hospital. Estil was a United States Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was an avid outdoors man, who loved to hike and camp. Estil was a family man who lived a life of love, generosity, kindness, strength, wisdom, and valued his family as treasures. He had a sensitive and sweet heart. Estil was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Thelma Duff; his two brothers, Paul Duff, and Billy Duff; one son-in-law, Keith David Haskins. He is survived by his wife of 67 years of marriage, Maxie "Polly" Warren Duff; one son, Malcom Duff and fianc� Meta Tibke; two daughters, Vickie Haskins, Dedrah Earles and husband, Kenny; one brother, Samuel Duff and wife, Charlotte; three sisters, Charlotte Perkins and husband, Harold, Ida Kay Townsend and husband, Jim, and Helen June Duff; eight grandchildren, Gabriel Burton Duff, Grace Emily Duff, Kristen Rogers, Keith David Haskins II, Jesse Haskins, Steven Earles, Sarah Walters, and Rachel Jackson; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private funeral at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home and a private graveside service at Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday evening with social distancing practices observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rotary Club of Princeton, WV, P.O. Box 687, 24740, and also the American Chestnut Foundation, Meadowview, VA, 29010 Hawthorne Drive. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va., is honored to be serving the Estil Dean Duff Family.
