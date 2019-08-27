GRAY, Tenn. William Garland "Bill" Doyle, age 83, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center, in Johnson City, Tenn. Bill never met a stranger, but when he did, they were instant friends and touched by his presence. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, papaw, friend and fighter surviving four strokes, two pacemakers, and 42 years working for General Shale, never missing a day his last 22 years of work. Mr. Doyle enjoyed people and people enjoyed his easy-going personality. Just a few months before he passed, Bill was up to 82 minutes on the treadmill. He was a wonderful example of Jesus on earth as he lived his faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bise Doyle; parents, Garland and Rose Doyle; and Charlie his beloved poodle. Bill is survived by his son, Joe Doyle and wife, Sheila, of Gray, Tenn.; sisters, Ginny Doyle and Barbara Doyle, both of Rural Retreat, Va.; brothers, Charles Doyle of Rural Retreat, Va., Bobby Doyle of Wytheville, Va., and Herman Doyle of Rural Retreat, Va.; grandson, Ryan Doyle and wife, Natalie, of Clayton, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Grayson Doyle; and nephew, Stan Doyle. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va., with Mr. Blake Frazier officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion Va. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of William Garland "Bill" Doyle, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mr. Doyle's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
