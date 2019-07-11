Shirley Doyle, 84, of Bristol, Tenn., went to eternal peace on July 4, 2019. She was a native of Bristol, and lived there her whole life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ruby Doyle; and her brother, Jackson Doyle. She is survived by her two daughters, Paula Woolwine and Taren Abelseth and husband, Eddie; granddaughter, Amanda Ealey and husband, Ronnie; great-grandsons, Austin, Waylon, and Walker Ealey; her brother, Earl "Hump" Doyle and wife, Anna Mae; niece, Pam Venable and husband, Wayne; sister-in-law, Louise Doyle; and nephew, Jackson Doyle II. At Shirley's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to either Healing Hands Health Care, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol TN 37620, or First Baptist Church - Youth Group, 1 Virginia St., Bristol VA 24201.