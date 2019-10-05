"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 Earl W. "Hump" Doyle, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. He was a Class A machinist by trade, mechanic and bluegrass musician. Hump was a great mentor to many bluegrass musicians. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ruby Doyle; sister, Shirley Doyle, brother, Jack Doyle; and several special members of Anna Mae's family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anna Mae; daughter, Pamela Venable and husband, Wayne; granddaughter, Jarilyn Campbell and husband, Robert; great granddaughter, Keagan Campbell; and great grandson, Liam Campbell. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Louise Doyle; special members of Anna Mae's family; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Shipley Cemetery with the Rev. Buddy Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Wayne Venable, Robert Campbell, Tony Shaver, Michael Shaver, Jackson Doyle III, and Al Rubio. Honorary pallbearers will be his bluegrass musician friends. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Suncrest Home Health and Hospice and caregivers, Barbara Thompson, Judy Rutter, Louise Doyle and Cathy Mac. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
