Raymond "Bubba" Dowell, age 33, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, with a service following at Akard Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Phillips officiting. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations make to the family or Akard Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Dowell family.

