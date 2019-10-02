Raymond "Bubba" Dowell, age 33, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 9 years, Miranda Dowell and their three children, Myranda, Destany, and Raymond Dowell; his father, Ronald Dowell and fiancée, Ann Crabtree; mother, Verna Adams; two sisters, Amanda (Chris) McClanahan and Amber Adams; three nieces, Kaleigh McClanahan, Rayna Mitchell and Shealyn Mitchell; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, with a service following at Akard Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations make to the family or Akard Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Dowell family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Harbor House closing after 28 years in Abingdon
-
Teen in Tennessee killed himself after intimate messages to another boy were leaked by classmates, his family says
-
Man who placed bomb at Bristol Compressors in 1994 to be released early
-
VHSL Playoff Power Point Ratings released for first time in 2019
-
Pinnacle developer acquires former Kmart on State Street
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389