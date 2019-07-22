Freeda K. Stevens Dotson, age 83, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. Born on October 4, 1935, in Sandy Ridge, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Grady and Bertha Rasnake Stevens. A lifelong resident of the area, she was of the Freewill Baptist faith. Having a heart for taking care of others, she was always there with a helping hand. She enjoyed cooking and working in her garden, but most of all spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth Stevens, Dwain Stevens, and infant, Jerry Stevens; sister-in-law, Norma Stevens; and brother-in-law, Sammy Murphy. Survivors include one daughter, Angela Dye and husband, Keith; three granddaughters, Tiffany Dye, Caitlynn Dye, and Olivia Dye; one sister, Virginia Lois Murphy; one brother, J.C. Stevens and wife, Carolyn; sister-in-law, Larnell Stevens; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Roy Lee Wilson, the Rev. Don Sullivan, and the Rev. Larry Stinson officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Ricky Murphy, Bobby Murphy, Mike Stevens, Gerald Stevens, Ronnie Stevens, and Joe Kendrick. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.