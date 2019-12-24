Wanda Doss, 86, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. She was born on July 15, 1933, a daughter of the late Charles C. Doss and Rosa Spriggs Doss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Doss and Kenneth Doss. She was a life long resident of Washington County, Va. and was a former employee of Columbus McKinnon Corp. She was of the Christian Faith and had attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Wanda is survived by her twin sister, Wilma Doss Ballou; two nephews, Tony Doss and his wife, Carolyn, and Ricky Thompson; one niece, Theresa Harris and her husband, Scott; and two special nieces, Taylor Doss and Toni Doss. "Love to All my Friends" from Wanda. A memorial graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Mock Cemetery in Damascus, Va. with Pastor James Gentry officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, P.O. Box 183, Emory, VA 24327. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Ms. Doss and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
