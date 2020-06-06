On Monday, May 25, 2020, Gary Patrick "Pat" Dorton passed away at his residence in Jonesborough, Tenn. at the age of 44 from a lifelong broken heart. Pat was born on March 14, 1976, at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, Tenn. Family and friends will treasure the imprint Patrick made on our souls with his quick wit, vast knowledge of any number of things, his kindness and understanding but mostly with his unselfish love of us all. Pat was a retired horticulturist, well-known throughout the East Tennessee region. He received accolades from the city of Erwin in the early 2000's for his avant-garde work in the horticulture industry. Pat had also received a 3rd degree black sash in Kung Fu at Mullins Shaolin. Pat was also an advocate for dogs inflicted with Itchy Jowl Syndrome, "because IJS is a serious disease affecting a number of dogs today". He was also known for his talent at making others laugh, especially his nephews. He created the jingle for his "imported Norwegian dish Slock-King's fish eyes", "They're looking back. They're looking back. They're looking back Fish eyes!". He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Monroe Dorton; grandparents, Harley and Bunnie Stallard and Buddy and Verna Dorton; uncles, Rick Dorton and Garnie Dorton; cousin, Joseph Stallard. Survivors include mother, Anita S. Dorton, and stepfather, Jim Pratt; sister and brother-in-law, Katie and Will Graybeal; brother and sister by choice, Micah and Cara Roberts; much loved nephews, Aiden and Reid Graybeal; uncles, Harley (Elva) Stallard, Bob Stallard, Mike (Nancy) Stallard, Larry Stallard; aunts, Nancy (Glen Washburn) Wampler, Addie (Kenneth) Crawley, Janice (Bob) Wines, Bobbie (Jamie) Sweeney, Norma (Ronnie) Calhoun, Wanda (David) Parsons; several cousins; his beloved dog, Walter Funeral arrangements provided by Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, Tenn. A private ceremony was held on Thursday May 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please plant something green in your own yard in honor and memory of Pat. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Dorton Family. This obituary was lovingly written by the family of Gary Patrick "Pat" Dorton.
