Dooley, John Norman

John Norman Dooley, 77, died on March 18, 2020, in Foley, Alabama, where he lived for several years after his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Emory Dooley; his parents, Lon Norman and Bennie Lee Kendrick Dooley; and his son-in-law, Dennis Daniel. He is survived by his two daughters, Amelia Daniel and Amanda Osborne; his son-in-law, Michael Osborne; grandsons, Will and John Adam Daniel; sisters, Nancy (Paul) Tobergte and Carla Sue MacCue; nieces, Paula (Tom) O'Keefe, Lisa (Roger) Green and Lara (Patrick) Hutchins; grand nephews and nieces, Ian Green, Calvin, Chloe, and Celia Hutchins, and Olivia, Lillian, and Adele O'Keefe. John was a native of Carterton, Russell County, Virginia. He was a graduate of Castlewood High School in 1961 and Virginia Tech University, receiving a Mechanical Engineering Degree in 1970 after serving a two-year tour in Vietnam. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, receiving a purple heart for his service. He met his wife, Sue, who was a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, while working a summer internship for Alcoa Aluminum in Richmond, Virginia. He also participated in the co-op programs with Eastman's in Kingsport, Tennessee, and the Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia. John was able to achieve his professional goals as a dedicated mechanical engineer with International Paper Company. His various positions allowed him to live in Georgetown, South Carolina; Nacogdoches, Texas; Mobile, Alabama; and Camden, Arkansas. John was extremely proud to follow his father in joining the Castlewood Masonic Lodge #231 in Castlewood, Virginia. He was also a member of the American Legion. John enjoyed various hobbies over the years including golf, rebuilding car engines, and boating. He was an avid Hokie, Redskin, and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed many activities with his grandsons, particularly go-cart racing when they were younger. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him, especially by his two daughters who loved him dearly. Cremation arrangements have been made by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory in Robertsdale, Alabama. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Wounded Warriors Family Support.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Eight Northeast Tennessee men charged in human trafficking investigation
-
Washington County, Va., man willing to go to jail over dogs’ barking
-
COVID-19 temporarily impacts retailers at The Pinnacle
-
Two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lee County, Va.
-
BTCS emails: Tudor asked for raise before taking interim position
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389