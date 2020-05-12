Robin Ilene Dollar, age 55, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Scott; and sister, Dorothy Felty. She is survived by her parents, Busky Wilson Scott and Elsie Loretta Smith Scott; husband, Clifton Paul Dollar; two sons, Ronnie Shaffer and Jamie Shaffer; brother, Bucky Scott; sister, Lisa Bolling; and 10 grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Chapel Church Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Treadway officiating. Jason Barker, Jamie Shaffer, Ronnie Shaffer, Ryan Shaffer, Adam Turner, and Clayton Turner will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Robin Ilene Dollar is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Service information
2:00PM
Spoon Gap Road
Abingdon, VA 24211
