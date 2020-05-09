Dorothy Wiley Dollar, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born on April 16, 1940, in Tyler, Texas, a daughter of the late Raymond and Ella Mae Gurney Wiley. Dorothy was a member of First Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Dollar; and her son, Mark Dollar. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Dollar; and grandchildren, William Michael Dollar and Sophia Elizabeth Dollar. Mrs. Dollar will be interred with her late husband at Forest Park Cemetery East in Webster, Texas. The family will gather for a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Dollar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries