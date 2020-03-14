Dolinger, Ellen Arminda Brady

BRISTOL, Tenn. Ellen Arminda Brady Dolinger, age 89, passed on Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home. Ellen was born in Texas and raised on the family homestead in New Mexico, where she graduated from Hagerman High School. Upon meeting her late husband, Samuel Fred Dolinger Jr., who was stationed at Roswell Air Force Base, they enjoyed living in different areas of the country during his military career. Upon his retirement from the military, they made their home in Bristol, Va. In addition to her husband, Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, William Harrison Brady and Ocie Mae Howell Brady; great-grandson, Joshua Buffalow; and nine siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Shaffer of Bristol, Tenn.; son, Sam Dolinger and wife, Laura, of Bristol, Va.; three brothers, William Brady of Texas, Robert Brady of Colo., and John Brady of N.M.; five grandchildren, Dawn Buffalow, David Brown, Rebecca Dolinger, Kate Jones, and Daniel O'Dell; six great-grandchildren, Shayna Richardson, Tim Brown, Janice Brown, Samuel Brown, Renee Kindley, and D.J. Kindley; great great-grandchild, Mason Kindley; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Dan Birchfield officiating. A graveside committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Knollkreg Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the committal are asked to convene at the cemetery. Those wishing to sign the online guest register may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Ellen Arminda Brady Dolinger is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Service information

Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Main Street Chapel
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Mar 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
6:00PM-6:00PM
Main Street Chapel
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Mar 16
Committal
Monday, March 16, 2020
1:00PM
Knollkreg Memorial Park
556 Walden Rd
Abingdon, VA 24210
