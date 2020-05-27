Paul Harold Doering, 74, of The Villages, Fla., passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mariposa Hospice House, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 or Village of Faith Church, 8653 Co Rd 127, Wildwood, FL 34785. To give on-line condolences, please visit www.bankspagetheus.com. Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, Fla.

