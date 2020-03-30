CHILHOWIE, Va. Evangelist Paul Junior Doane, age 82, went Home to be with his Lord on Sunday March 29, 2020. Paul was born in Smyth County, on September 27, 1937, to the late William and Gladys George Doane. Along with his parents, he preceded in death by brothers, James Herman Doane, Lewis Eugene Doane, and Benny Franklin Doane; and a nephew, Charlie Doane. Paul was a devoted Christian and enjoyed spending time preaching and singing at various churches throughout the community. He was the type of man, that never seemed to meet a stranger. Didn't matter who you were, he could find a way to talk to you like you'd been friends for years. When he was able to attend, he was a member of Grosses Greek Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Letha Gay Doane; two children, Bill Joe Doane and Patricia "Trish" Roark and husband, David, all of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Cody Roark and wife, Allison, Paul A. Doane and fianc�e, Rena Lyles, Megan Roark and fianc�, Noah Coley, and Tiffany Doane and fianc�, Terry Waller; great-grandchildren, Alaina Roark, Cody Roark Jr., Addison Roark, Jack Roark, Caitlyn Doane, Ryliegh Doane, and Serenita Murphy; brothers, Ed Doane and wife, Mary, and Jerry Doane and Darlene; sister, Gaye Anderson and husband, Tim; several nieces, nephews, and many other loving family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor George Jessee officiating. The family will have a private visitation at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Doane family.
