CHILHOWIE, Va. Benny Franklin Doane, age 65, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. Benny was born in Saltville, Va., to the late William and Gladys George Doane. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Herman Doane, and Lewis Eugene Doane; and a nephew Charlie Doane. Benny was a self-made entrepreneur, owning his own construction & restaurant businesses for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. He was a caring and compassionate man that always tried to help others. Most of all he loved his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Hall Doane; two daughters, Stephanie Heath and fianc� John Rose and Valerie Dickison and husband, Jake; grandchildren, Erica Propst, Caragan Heath, Mady Heath, Garrett Dickison, Alivia Dickison, and Kennedy, Grace, Addison, and Tyler Rose; brothers, Paul Doane and wife, Letha, Ed Doane and wife, Mary, and Jerry Doane and Darlene; sister, Gaye Anderson and husband, Tim; several nieces, nephews, and many other loving family and friends. In keeping with Benny's wishes, a private memorial service will be held with Pastor Frank Branson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Doane family.
In memory
