Herbert Dittmar Herbert Dittmar, age 89, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home. He resided in Bristol since 1974. He held degrees from Cologne University Germany; Rutgers University and ETSU. Herbert was a retired educator, who enjoyed travelling, classical music and opera. He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Maria Dittmar; and his brother, Alwin Dittmar. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Barbara Dittmar. A special thank you to Ballad Hospice House and their caring staff, Dr. Rachel Wilson and caregiver, Donna White. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at Noon, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. - Noon on Tuesday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Anne's Catholic School, 300 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201 or a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Dittmar family.