Dishman, Ruby Ellen

CLINTWOOD, Va. Ruby Ellen Dishman, 83, passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Heritage Hall in Clintwood, Virginia. She was born in Trammel, Virginia, in 1936, daughter of the late William and Pearl Hammonds Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren H. Dishman; her stepson, Warren Dishman Jr.; one brother, Clinas Smith; and three sisters, Mae, Estileen, and Sue. She lived in Trammel, Virginia until moving to Dante, Virginia, in 1965, where she lived until moving to Clintwood, Virginia in 2009. She attended the First Assembly of God church in Dante, Virginia for more than 50 years. She loved her church and worked and helped in many ways and liked visiting other churches. She had so many good friends and loved talking to them on the phone. She loved her family. We will miss her and are so thankful God gave her to us for almost 84 years. She is survived by her one daughter, Rita Hill Young and husband, Steve; two very special grandsons, Freddie Hill and wife, Ashley, and Charles Hill and wife, LeAnn; four special great-grandchildren, Cannon, Colin, Caiti, and Macee Hill; one sister, Selma Smith Hall; several special nieces, nephews, and a lot of dear friends. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia of no more than 10 people gathering at a time, a funeral service for Ruby Ellen Dishman will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Jerry Estep and wife, Nedra and the Rev. Nathaniel Maggard and wife, Andrea officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park, in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Steve Young, Freddie Hill, Charles Hill, Cannon Hill, Colin Hill, Allen Yates, and James Yates. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia, following the same restrictions. Online condolences may be sent to the Dishman family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
