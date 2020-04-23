Dingus, Robert Wayne

ST. PAUL, Va. Robert Wayne Dingus, 73, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born in Dante, Virginia, son of the late Lewis and Goldie Ramsey Dingus. He was preceded in death by his fur baby, Sophie, who passed one month before him. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a 50 year member and Past Master of Clinchfield Masonic Lodge #256 A.F. & A.M. He always had a big interest in vintage cars, especially Corvettes. He was a member and Chaplin for the Crooked Road Cruisers, a member of the Lebanon Cruisers Car Club, and the Tri-Cities Corvette Club in Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee. Wayne loved playing bluegrass and gospel music and gave music lessons to anyone interested in playing a stringed instrument. It was a great pleasure to him to keep all of his students as friends and have a chance to get them all together to have a picking session. In his younger years, he loved coaching Little League teams and was so proud of his players, win or lose. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Ervin Dingus; one brother, Larry Dingus and wife, Linda, of Castlewood, Virginia; one nephew, Brent Dingus and wife, Donna, of Castlewood, Virginia; a devoted special person that he loved as a son, Jay Johnson and wife, Penny; a heart adopted daughter, Jessica Patrick and her children, Ethan and Zoe; a special heart adopted grandson, Cody Mullins; and a host of cousins and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations set by the CDC of no more than 10 people gathering at a time, the Dingus family will have a private funeral service for Robert Wayne Dingus at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Leonard Ferguson officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be David Franklin, Billy Hillman, W.C. Phillips, Mike Simms, Patton Reynolds, and Jeff Osborne. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Glovier, Jim Holbrook, and members of the Crooked Road Cruisers. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia, following the COVID-19 regulations set by the CDC of no more than 10 people gathering at a time. Online condolences may be sent to the Dingus family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In memory
