Dingus, Robert Wayne

ST. PAUL, Va. Robert Wayne Dingus, 73, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations set by the CDC of no more than 10 people gathering at a time, the Dingus family will have a private funeral service for Robert Wayne Dingus at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Leonard Ferguson officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia, following the COVID-19 regulations set by the CDC of no more than 10 people gathering at a time. Online condolences may be sent to the Dingus family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

