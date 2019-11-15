Dingus, Jack Davis

CASTLEWOOD, Va. Jack Davis Dingus, 85, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Mountain View Retirement Home in Lebanon, Virginia. He was born in Castlewood, Virginia, son of the late Lloyd and Rhoda Jessee Dingus. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, he retired from Reynolds Metal Company, and was a member of Rings Chapel Baptist Church in Castlewood, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Pauline Dingus; two sons, Lester Dwayne Dingus and wife, Velda, of Castlewood, Virginia, and Timothy Michael Dingus and wife, Bobbi Jo, of Castlewood, Virginia; two sisters, Loraine Davis of Castlewood, Virginia, and Sue Garland and husband, Wayne, of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Jack Davis Dingus will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Jim Stanley, and Brother Martin Burke officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Dingus Family Cemetery in Dingus Hollow, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 am Sunday. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Martin Burke, Wayne Garland, David Johnson, Carrol Light, Brice Ring, and Eylie Ring. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home, in Castlewood, Virginia. The family would like to give special thanks to Mountain View Retirement Home, Home Nursing Company and Hospice, Dr. Brian Easton, and Kellin Cole. Online condolences may be sent to the Dingus family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.