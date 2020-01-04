Dillman, Freddie Curtis "Bobby"

OAKRIDGE, Tenn. Freddie Curtis "Bobby" Dillman, 62, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Oakridge, Tenn. Bobby was born on October 7, 1957 to parents, Dock "Harlow" Dillman and mother, Minnie "Mae" Dillman. Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Dock Harlow Dillman; his grandparents; and great-grandparents. Bobby is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Dillman; his daughter, Margaret Ann McGhee; sisters, Mildred Ann Payne and husband, Cliff, Betty "Bootsie" Waring, Tracy Sizemore and fianc�e, Cam Blevins; his mother, Minnie Mae Dillman; grandchildren, Bradley McGhee and Samantha Davenport; several stepchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. All services, per Bobby's wishes, will be private. To share memories of Freddie Curtis "Bobby" Dillman, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mr. Dillman's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
